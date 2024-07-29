Stage star Garry Robson has died aged 72

Actor Garry Robson has died aged 72 following a short illness.

The news was revealed this morning, with a variety of companies and venues issuing statements reflecting on Robson’s career.

Robson has appeared in major productions across the years, recently performing in Curve Leicester’s revivals of White Christmas and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Nottingham Playhouse’s Piaf, Graeae Theatre Company’s Reasons to be Cheerful, The Threepenny Opera at the National Theatre and more.

Birds of Paradise, one of the most eminent disability-led theatre companies in the UK, issued the following statement: “We are utterly heartbroken by the passing of Garry Robson, BOP co-artistic director from 2012 until 2017. Garry was an incredible actor, writer and director as well as being a huge force for disability arts in the UK and around the world. Our hearts are sore today but we were so lucky to know him and work together.”

Curve said: “All of us at Curve are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Garry Robson. Garry was an incredible actor and the most beautiful and gracious man to have as part of a company. His wit, sagacious spirit, generosity and panache will be greatly missed.”

Graeae’s artistic director Jenny Sealey said in a statement: “I knew him way before I started at Graeae and when I joined in 1997, I knew I needed him and Caroline Parker to star in my directorial debut. And he came back to us again and again because he is a fine actor, a team player, a wit with profound wisdom. I loved him very much. I last saw him pissing himself with laughter at me dancing in my show in Edinburgh last year.

“We had a pint (of course) after and in true Gertie style, he gave me notes. Very good notes too. And we had a laugh. That is what so many of us remember about him – the laughter. We will miss him hugely but how blessed that he has been part of our lives.”

In an interview with WhatsOnStage back in 2018, Robson expressed frustrations with the way that disability is treated by the arts in the UK, though was hopeful that change has become more sustained in recent years.