Stage shows to see in May 2025

It’s May – the month of Bank Holidays, hopefully leaving more time to see theatre shows!

There’s a plethora of productions starting performances this month, including the arrival of two Broadway imports: the corny Shucked and rock drama, Stereophonic. In addition, Imelda Staunton returns to the stage with her daughter, and is in star-studded company with Martin Freeman, Jack Lowden, and Kevin McHale all treading the boards.

The Live Aid musical Just For One Day is also set to return, alongside some Fringe favourites, and the UK world premiere of a Bollywood adaptation. We’re excited just thinking about it all!

James Bye, who recently exited EastEnders, plays Mr Darcy, fictionalised in P D James’s sequel to Pride and Prejudice. Set six years after the events of the classic Jane Austen story, the stage show follows Elizabeth and Darcy as their life at Pemberley is disrupted by a shocking murder.

Plays at the Mill at Sonning from 1 May to 28 June before embarking on a UK tour

Port Talbot Gotta Banksy

What happens when one of the world’s most prolific artists decides to make a mural on a garage, sparking international fascination? What then happens when, less than a decade later, your main employer and industrial backbone closes? That’s the subject of Paul Jenkins and Tracy Harris of Theatr3’s new play, based on interviews with those in the local town.

Plays at the Sherman Theatre from 1 to 10 May before touring

The UK premiere tells the story of gospel and blues singer Rosetta Tharpe and her protégé, Marie Knight. Beverley Knight will make her professional play debut as Rosetta, alongside Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Marie, in this play with music that celebrates their legacy as key figures in the development of rock ’n’ roll.

Plays at the Rose Theatre from 2 to 24 May, before transferring to Chichester Festival Theatre from 25 June to 26 July

Rachel Joyce’s novel has been adapted for the stage with tunes by Passenger! When Harold Fry, a grey and lonely man, receives a letter from an old friend, he decides to walk from South Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed to post his reply. Starring are Mark Addy as Harold with Jenna Russell as his wife, Maureen, and WhatsOnStage Award winner Jack Wolfe as The Balladeer.

Plays at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester from 5 May to 14 June

The Almeida in north London has a strong track record of new writing debuts – some of the best plays of the 21st century started their lives in its intimate confines. Ava Pickett’s history drama 1536 is about ordinary women who realise that the romantic entanglements of Henry VIII feel familiar.

Plays at the Almeida Theatre from 6 May to 7 June

Lindsay Posner’s production, first seen in Bath last year, features Tamsin Greig as Hester Collyer and Finbar Lynch as Miller. Terence Rattigan’s play delves into themes of obsession and the destructive power of love, and received a fantastic five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage.

Plays at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 7 May to 21 June

It’s an internet sensation, and now the musical will be seen in the capital for the first time! Telling the story of Samantha Brown, a high school senior grappling with grief and the weight of her future after the death of her best friend, Kelly, The Mad Ones is written by Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan.

Plays at the Other Palace from 7 May to 1 June

Keli

Martin Green’s new play follows a fiery teenager in a former mining town who happens to be the best player her brass band has ever seen. It celebrates community, creativity, and the power of music – and will be visiting multiple venues as part of its premiere run.

Plays at Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling from 10 May to 14 June, before touring Scotland

Mother-daughter duo Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter are set to appear onstage together for the first time, playing Mrs Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren. One of George Bernard Shaw’s most provocative plays, it was banned for 30 years by Lord Chamberlain. It offers a critical look at the hypocrisy and corruption of the English class system.

Plays at Garrick Theatre from 10 May to 16 August

Guaranteeing a shucking good time, the new musical comedy will receive both its UK and open-air premiere this summer! Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town. The cast is pretty sweet as well!

Plays at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 10 May to 14 June

Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s newest play. Grounded in personal experience, it explores themes of addiction, masculinity, and faith. You can read our exclusive interview with the playwright here.

Plays at @sohoplace from 10 May to 26 July

The musical, inspired by the iconic Live Aid concert, had a record-breaking premiere at the Old Vic last year. The show will feature a special gala performance on 13 July 2025, marking the 40th anniversary of the original Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Plays at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 15 May 2025

While the Matthew Bourne-directed revival of Oliver! plays in the West End, the New Adventures production of The Midnight Bell will be heading back on tour. Can’t get enough? Swan Lake is also taking flight across the UK.

Opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 15 May

Dylan MarcAurele’s musical comedy follows Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci as they compete to create the most legendary religious masterpiece. It has enjoyed successful spells in Edinburgh and in concert.

Plays at Underbelly Boulevard Soho from 17 May to 22 June

Picture a dystopian future where reality TV, glitter balls and the works of Oscar Wilde are all that remain. That’s where this immersive underground musical transports you to! The best part? It’s being held in a new nightclub-style venue.

Plays at a bespoke new venue on Tottenham Court Road from 19 May

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti adapts the critically acclaimed novel from Sathnam Sanghera about a corner shop in Wolverhampton across two time periods. The show will play in London and the West Midlands, examining how generations can treat family in entirely different ways. Plays at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 22 May to 21 June before visiting Birmingham Rep (25 June to 5 July)

Kevin McHale will make his UK stage debut in a revival of the Sondheim, Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane musical. The production will be directed by Georgie Rankcom, reimagining Aristophanes’ ancient Greek satire, which was originally written in 405 BCE. Most of the cast has been revealed, but the stars playing Pluto are yet to be confirmed. And that’s what you missed on Glee!

Plays at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 May to 28 June

Tim Firth’s award-winning musical is finally heading to London! It tells the story of a so-called dream family holiday that goes somewhat awry. We can all relate. Casting is pretty solid.

Plays at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 23 May to 12 July

Stereophonic

Last year, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic set records as the most-nominated play at the Tony Awards ever. Now, the drama, which is set in a music studio in California and follows a Fleetwood Mac-style rock band as they record their latest album, is coming to London. With songs by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, romantic foibles and professional tensions lead the group to the brink of breaking up, right as they’re about to blow up.

Plays at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 24 May to 11 October