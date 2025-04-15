This Is My Family musical announces London casting

Anthology Theatre has revealed casting for hit musical This Is My Family, which will play in London later this year.

Tim Firth’s award-winning piece was originally staged at Sheffield Theatres in 2013. The new production will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, directed by Vicky Featherstone. It tells the story of a so-called dream family holiday that goes somewhat awry.

Set to star will be Nancy Allsop (Nicky), Victoria Elliott (Sian), Michael Jibson (Steve), Luke Lambert (Matt), Gay Soper (May), and Gemma Whelan (Yvonne).

Caroline Humphris will serve as music supervisor, with set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Lee Curran, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Ethan Cheek is responsible for costume design and associate set design, while Natalie Pound will take on music direction. Casting is by Amy Ball CDG, and Vaila Anderson joins as associate director.

The piece will run at the Off-West End venue from 23 May to 12 July 2025, with an official opening set for 28 May.