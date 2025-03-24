Full cast set for Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter-led Mrs Warren’s Profession

The mother/daughter pairing will be tackling the classic play in a new production

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter will star in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession in the West End and casting is now complete.

The new revival marks the first time the mother and daughter duo will appear onstage together, playing Mrs Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke, who has previously collaborated with WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Staunton on Hello, Dolly! and Follies.

Mrs. Warren’s Profession, one of Shaw’s most provocative plays, was banned for 30 years by Lord Chamberlain. It offers a critical look at the hypocrisy and corruption of the English class system.

Completing the cast are Kevin Doyle as Reverend Samuel Gardner, Robert Glenister as Sir George Crofts, Reuben Joseph as Frank Gardner and Sid Sagar as Mr Praed.

The show also reunites Staunton with producer Sonia Friedman, with whom she worked on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Cooke with Friedman after their work on Clybourne Park.

Design is by Chloe Lamford, lighting design is by Jon Clark, sound design is by Christopher Shutt and casting by Amy Ball.

The production will open at the Garrick Theatre on 22 May, with previews starting on 10 May, and will run until 16 August. Tickets are on sale now below.