Shifters team invite Global Majority artists to stage short-form play responses in the West End

ATG Entertainment West End Creative Learning, the Bush Theatre, and the producers of Shifters have joined forces to launch Shifting the Narrative: Radical Love Commissions.

The new initiative invites eight Global Majority artists to craft short-form plays in response to the critically acclaimed Shifters, currently running at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London until 12 October.

Benedict Lombe’s play stars Heather Agyepong, known for Amazon’s The Power, and Tosin Cole, the star of Netflix’s hit new release Supacell. The hit romantic comedy play tells of a dysfunction pair, Des and Dre, and marks a significant milestone for Lombe as the third Black British female playwright to have her work staged in the West End.

Each chosen writer will attend a performance of Shifters before crafting a short piece that delves into the play’s themes. These new works will receive dramaturgical support from the Bush Theatre’s artistic team and will culminate in a rehearsed reading before industry leaders in early October at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Lynette Linton, director of Shifters and the artistic director of the Bush Theatre, said today: “At the Bush, we’re all about supporting writers to build sustainable careers, and Shifters is the product of working with Benedict Lombe through our artist development schemes and over the course of three commissions.

“With Shifting the Narrative: Radical Love Commissions, we are proud to be able to continue to make opportunities for early-career playwrights, platforming their work at the heart of the West End, and cementing the legacy of Shifters in creating a culture shift in the theatrical landscape.”

Conor Hunt, senior creative learning manager (West End), echoed this sentiment, added: “It’s brilliant to be partnering with the Bush Theatre and the Producers of Shifters on Shifting the Narrative: Radical Love Commissions. Shifters is a beautiful play celebrating love and connection, and I can’t wait for us to find and support brilliant, early-career writers to tell their stories responding to Benedict Lombe’s incredible world.

“Supporting the next generation of talent is at the heart of ATG’s West End Creative Learning, and these commissions are a fantastic way for playwrights to get involved!”

Applications for the commissions are open until Wednesday 4 September, via an online form.