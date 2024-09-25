Theatre News

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield to make stage debut in January in play about losing Harry Potter role

Butterfield will star in Second Best by Barney Norris

Alex Wood

| London |

25 September 2024

Asa Butterfield in the artwork for Second Best, supplied by the production
Asa Butterfield, best known for his role in Sex Education, will make his stage debut in Second Best, a one-man play written by Barney Norris and based on David Foenkinos’ novel.

In Second Best, Butterfield portrays Martin Hill, a man who, as a child, narrowly missed out on playing the iconic role of Harry Potter. Now, as he prepares for fatherhood, he reflects on that pivotal moment in his life, exploring the lingering “what ifs”.

Butterfield said today: “It’s equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, a universal tale of ‘what ifs’, and I can’t wait to bring it to life on stage for the very first time.”

The production, directed by Michael Longhurst and designed by Fly Davis, will run at Riverside Studios from 24 January to 22 February 2025.

Producer Simon Friend added: “I read David Foenkinos’ wonderful novel when it was published last year, and it immediately cried out to be told on stage. It’s a coming-of-age story of success and failure, love and loss, and fathers and sons – as well as the universal experience of plans going awry.

“We’re incredibly excited about the incomparable Asa Butterfield making his stage debut in Barney Norris’ wonderfully funny and moving adaptation of the novel, with Michael Longhurst directing. A team of artists who are most definitely not second best.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

