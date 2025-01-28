Self Esteem announces limited West End season for ‘quasi-theatrical experience’

The former Cabaret star will bring the theatre/gig experience to the West End

Self Esteem, also known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has announced a limited run of performances at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London this April.

The show, titled A Complicated Woman Live, will feature a theatrical presentation of her upcoming album, which is set to be released on 25 April via Polydor Records.

The production has been developed by Taylor in collaboration with Tony Award-winning designer Tom Scutt (Cabaret), who also directs. Described as a hybrid of a gig and theatrical performance, the show will combine the energy of live music with a dramatic format.

Choreography is by Stuart Rogers, with musical direction from Mike Park. Lighting design is by Matt Daw, and sound design is by Max and Ben Ringham. The creative team also includes associate direction and movement by Jenny Ogilvie and associate costume design by Lucy Martin.

The new album, A Complicated Woman, follows Taylor’s critically acclaimed 2021 record Prioritise Pleasure, which received nominations for both the BRIT and Mercury Prizes. It includes contributions from collaborators such as Nadine Shah, Moonchild Sanelly, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. The album’s first single, “Focus Is Power” can be listened to now.

Performances will take place from 16 to 19 April, with evening shows at 7.30pm and a matinee at 3pm on the final day. Fans who pre-order the album by 10am on 3 February will gain access to a limited pre-sale of tickets, while general booking opens at 10am on 5 February.

Taylor was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award when she played Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. She also composed the music for the multi-award-winning Prima Facie, which ran in the West End in 2022.