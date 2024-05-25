Samantha Barks to perform during Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals
Frozen star Samantha Barks will light up TV screens next week as she performs on Britain’s Got Talent.
As printed in the Daily Star yesterday, Barks will be one of the guest performers on the live semi-final shows next week (date not yet confirmed). A variety of numbers are expected. She will be performing “Let It Go”, the signature number from the much-loved Disney show.
Expect news of further musical performances imminently – there will be some stage treats for theatre fans!
Frozen is booking until 8 September 2024 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, at which point it will close.
Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder’s ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.
The current cast of the show is Barks as Elsa during her maternity leave until 28 January, Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.