Samantha Barks to perform during Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

The news was first teased yesterday in the Daily Star

Frozen star Samantha Barks will light up TV screens next week as she performs on Britain’s Got Talent.

As printed in the Daily Star yesterday, Barks will be one of the guest performers on the live semi-final shows next week (date not yet confirmed). A variety of numbers are expected. She will be performing “Let It Go”, the signature number from the much-loved Disney show.

Expect news of further musical performances imminently – there will be some stage treats for theatre fans!