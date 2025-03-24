whatsonstage white
Samantha Barks talks winning The Masked Singer and filming Frozen for Disney Plus

And what it was like playing Elsa when she was eight months pregnant!

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| Nationwide |

24 March 2025

samantha 2
Samantha Barks, © Danny Kaan

In a special bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, chief critic Sarah Crompton talks to Samantha Barks ahead of her one-off concert at The London Palladium on 5 April.

In a wide-ranging interview, Barks reveals why Elsa was a career highlight, why she loved The Masked Singer on TV and what it was like to work with Hugh Jackman and Jonathan Bailey. Plus the secrets of concealing a pregnancy bump on stage!

