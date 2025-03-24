Samantha Barks talks winning The Masked Singer and filming Frozen for Disney Plus

And what it was like playing Elsa when she was eight months pregnant!

In a special bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, chief critic Sarah Crompton talks to Samantha Barks ahead of her one-off concert at The London Palladium on 5 April.

In a wide-ranging interview, Barks reveals why Elsa was a career highlight, why she loved The Masked Singer on TV and what it was like to work with Hugh Jackman and Jonathan Bailey. Plus the secrets of concealing a pregnancy bump on stage!

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

