Samantha Barks to perform solo concert at The London Palladium

Hot on the sparkly heels of winning The Masked Singer… 

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| |

16 February 2025

Samantha Barks, © Michael Wharley
Samantha Barks, © Michael Wharley

Exclusive: Samantha Barks will perform a solo concert at the London Palladium later this spring.

Fresh from her win on ITV’s The Masked Singer, she will take the stage for one night only, performing songs from her career alongside new material, supported by a live band.

Barks first gained national attention as a finalist on the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008. She made her West End debut as Éponine in Les Misérables, later reprising the role in Tom Hooper’s film adaptation, which earned her the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer. Her screen credits include the Disney Channel musical-comedy Groove High and the London revival of The Last Five Years at the Other Palace.

©ITV
Samantha Barks unmasked on The Masked Singer after winning the series © ITV

On Broadway, she originated the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, and in 2021, she took on the role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award.

The concert will take place on Saturday 5 April 2025, produced by Lambert Jackson.

Tickets are available now.

