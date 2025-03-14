whatsonstage white
Has Broadway finally got its mojo back?

It’s turning into a fairly solid year for the Great White Way – with sturdy attendance levels to boot

| New York |

14 March 2025

In a special US-based episode Sarah Crompton talks to David Gordon, editor-in-chief of TheaterMania, about the shows opening this spring on Broadway. From Denzel Washington and George Clooney to Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, there is some major star power lighting up the stages across the pond. Not to mention new musicals like Boop! Plus the Brits are coming (!) with Operation Mincemeat.

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

