The cast of Operation Mincemeat discuss their Broadway debuts

Welcome to a bonus SpitLip-infused edition of the WhatsOnStage podcast!

David Gordon

| New York |

11 March 2025

Five actors huddle together outside a theatre stage door
Operation Mincemeat’s Jak Malone, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming, Zoë Roberts and Claire-Marie Hall, © Julietta Cerventes

As the award-winning British musical Operation Mincemeat opens in New York, our sister site TheaterMania’s editor-in-chief David Gordon catches up with writers and performers David CummingClaire-Marie HallNatasha HodgsonJak Malone, and Zoë Roberts.

They share their excitement about enthusiastic audiences, martinis at Sardi’s with legendary stars and the pleasure of returning to the show after a break. But will the comedy with its silly British humour land in the US? They don’t know, but the omens are good.

