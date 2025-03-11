The cast of Operation Mincemeat discuss their Broadway debuts

As the award-winning British musical Operation Mincemeat opens in New York, our sister site TheaterMania’s editor-in-chief David Gordon catches up with writers and performers David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts.

They share their excitement about enthusiastic audiences, martinis at Sardi’s with legendary stars and the pleasure of returning to the show after a break. But will the comedy with its silly British humour land in the US? They don’t know, but the omens are good.

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

