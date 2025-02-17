Operation Mincemeat – see inside the first Broadway performance

Operation Mincemeat has sailed onto Broadway!

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical began its highly-anticipated New York run on 15 February.

While the finale may be glitzy, unfortunately right now the marquee is not. An assortment of special ceramic yellow LED bulbs are set to spell out the show’s title above the John Golden Theatre, but they’re currently stuck in China amid the tariff battle enacted by the Trump administration. According to published reports, they are not scheduled to arrive until March, perhaps in time for opening on 20 March. It is the first time in modern history that performances have started on Broadway with an unlit marquee.