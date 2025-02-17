Operation Mincemeat – see inside the first Broadway performance

God, that’s brilliant!
Operation Mincemeat has sailed onto Broadway!
The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical began its highly-anticipated New York run on 15 February.
Original West End cast members David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts lead the company. They’re joined by understudies Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez, and Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson in their Broadway debuts.
The zany, fact-based musical is written by actors Cumming, Hodgson, and Roberts, alongside Felix Hagan, all of who make up the UK theatre troupe SpitLip.
You can watch the company meeting – and being surprised by – fans at stage door below…
@whatsonstage
Operation Mincemeat has sailed onto Broadway! The cast were surprised by a sing-song at stage door! #OperationMincemeat #Broadway #Musical #WestEnd
While the finale may be glitzy, unfortunately right now the marquee is not. An assortment of special ceramic yellow LED bulbs are set to spell out the show’s title above the John Golden Theatre, but they’re currently stuck in China amid the tariff battle enacted by the Trump administration. According to published reports, they are not scheduled to arrive until March, perhaps in time for opening on 20 March. It is the first time in modern history that performances have started on Broadway with an unlit marquee.
Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.
It finally premiered in the West End at the Fortune Theatre in 2023, where it won the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, alongside garnering 74 five-star reviews and counting.
Malone won an Olivier Award for his performance as Hester, singing the standout ballad “Dear Bill.” Cumming plays Charles Cholmondeley, Hall plays Jean Leslie, Hodgson plays Ewen Montagu, and Roberts plays Johnny Bevan and Others.
The show is described as follows: “The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?”
Our reviewer described it as “genuine hilarity with enormous heart.”
Directed by Robert Hastie and choreographed by Jenny Arnold, the creative team includes Ben Stones (scenic and costume design), Mark Henderson (lighting), Mike Walker (sound), Steve Sidwell (orchestrations and vocal arrangements), and Joe Bunker (musical director).
Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.