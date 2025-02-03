Operation Mincemeat announces complete Broadway casting

Operation Mincemeat, the multi-award-winning musical, will make its Broadway debut this spring – and complete casting has now been revealed.

The musical is set during World War II and follows a secret mission involving a stolen corpse intended to mislead the German army.

Originally a small-scale production at London’s New Diorama Theatre in 2019, Operation Mincemeat quickly gained a following and a raft of five-star reviews. It later had sold-out runs at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before premiering in the West End in May 2023. Since then, it has won awards including the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical.

The original five company members – David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts – will all be heading to New York. Joining them will be Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous), Sam Hartley (Gutenberg! The Musical), Gerianne Pérez (Six), and Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson in their Broadway debuts.

The Broadway production will run at the Golden Theatre on 20 March 2025, following previews starting on 15 February. This will mark the Golden Theatre’s first musical since Avenue Q. The musical will run simultaneously in New York and in London at the Fortune Theatre. Further plans will also be revealed in due course.

The show is created by SpitLip, made up of Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson, and Roberts. The creative team will include Olivier Award nominee Jenny Arnold (choreography), Ben Stones (set & costume design,), Tony and Olivier Award-winner Mark Henderson (lighting design, Tony Award nominee Mike Walker(sound design), Tony Award nominee Steve Sidwell (orchestrations), Joe Bunker (music direction and supervision), Karen Moore (production stage manager) and Carrie Gardner (casting director).

