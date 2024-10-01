Operation Mincemeat is officially going to Broadway

Operation Mincemeat, the multi-award-winning musical, will make its Broadway debut next spring.

The musical, created by SpitLip — David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts — is set during World War II and follows a secret mission involving a stolen corpse intended to mislead the German army.

Originally a small-scale production at London’s New Diorama Theatre in 2019, Operation Mincemeat quickly gained a following and a raft of five-star reviews.

It later had sold-out runs at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before premiering in the West End in May 2023. Since then, it has won awards including the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical.

The Broadway production will run at the Golden Theatre on 20 March 2025, following previews starting on 15 February. This will mark the Golden Theatre’s first musical since Avenue Q. The musical will run simultaneously in New York and London, with the West End production recently extended until 8 March 2025 at the Fortune Theatre. Further plans will also be revealed in due course.

The Broadway production will be directed by Robert Hastie, with choreography by Jenny Arnold. The creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Mark Henderson, and sound designer Mike Walker. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell, with musical direction by Joe Bunker.

Casting, ticket prices, and showtimes for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the West End production at the Fortune Theatre are currently available until 8 March 2025.