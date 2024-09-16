Operation Mincemeat extends West End run for tenth time

Operation Mincemeat has extended its West End run for the tenth time.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. It had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

In terms of current cast, original cast member Claire-Marie Hall plays Jean Leslie, with Christian Andrews in the role of Hester Leggatt and others, Seán Carey as Charles Cholmondeley and others, Emily Barber as Ewen Montagu and others and Chloë Hart (Six) as Johnny Bevan and others. Completing the roster are Geri Allen, Holly Sumpton, Jonty Peach and George Jennings.

Operation Mincemeat received four nominations for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical – which it subsequently won. It picked up the same award at the Oliviers earlier this year. The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl from the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, the musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

The show has now extended its run for the tenth time, and is booking through to 8 March 2025.

It is also rustling up plans for a trip across the Atlantic, with further plans to be revealed in the not-too-distant future.