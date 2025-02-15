Not so brilliant – Operation Mincemeat’s Broadway marquee lights caught up in a trade dispute

It’s not “sail on boys” for the lights at the moment

Operation Mincemeat begins its highly anticipated Broadway run on 15 February, but one aspect may take a smidge later than planned.

An assortment of special ceramic yellow LED bulbs are set to spell out the show’s title above the John Golden Theatre, but they’re currently stuck in China amid the tariff battle enacted by the Trump administration. According to published reports, they are not scheduled to arrive until March, perhaps in time for opening on 20 March.