Operation Mincemeat announces biggest West End extension to date

WhatsOnStage Award-winning Musical Operation Mincemeat has sailed into another extension.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. It had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

The West End production currently stars Holly Sumpton, Seán Carey, Chlöe Hart, Christian Andrews, George Jennings, Jonty Peach and Geri Allen. New members Charlotte Hanna-Williams and Maddie Jackson-Smith join them to form the complete cast.

The production has revealed it’ll play a further 24 weeks at the Fortune Theatre, taking the show into its third sold-out year in London. It is now set to run until 15th November 2025.

Last month, the five original West End company members – Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Roberts – headed to New York to start performances on Broadway. An official opening night is set for 20 March, with performances already extended to 13 July on the Great White Way.

The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl from the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, the musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.