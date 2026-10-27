Royal Variety Performance line-up confirmed – including The Greatest Showman, Idina Menzel and more

Details have been revealed for the Royal Variety Performance 2026, taking place on 20 November 2026.

Stage musical appearances in this year’s lineup include a performance by Sam Ryder leading a medley from the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

Ahead of its planned return to the West End, the cast of Billy Elliot the Musical will take to the stage to perform “Electricity”. Viewers will also get a preview performance of “The Greatest Show” from the upcoming West End stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman.

Original Wicked cast member Idina Menzel will perform “The Wizard & I”, accompanied by the musical’s composer Stephen Schwartz. Additionally, the cast of Operation Mincemeat will appear alongside former cast members, joined on stage by the Royal Naval Association Choir, members of The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, The Band of the Irish Guards, and the Band of the Welsh Guards Fanfare Team.

The musical numbers will sit alongside appearances from tenor Alfie Boe, who is set to lead the national anthem, and vocalists Andrea Bocelli, Jack Savoretti, James Blunt, and Vanessa Williams.

Comedy across the evening will be provided by Milton Jones, Phil Wang, and host Jason Manford, returning to present the event for a third time.

The Royal Variety Performance 2026 will be broadcast in December.