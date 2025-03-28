whatsonstage white
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre announces details for new artist development programme

It’s aimed at early-career musical theatre choreographers

| London |

28 March 2025

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The Secret Garden Auditorium. Credit David Jensen
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Secret Garden staging, © David Jensen

Theatre Dance Lab, a new artist development programme from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, has confirmed further details.

The programme, first revealed in the new season, which includes Shucked, Brigadoon, and more, offers two early-career musical theatre choreographers a paid residency to develop their practice. It’ll culminate in an industry showcase at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Successful applicants will receive coaching from artistic director Drew McOnie as well as mentoring from the theatre’s producing team and external choreographers. They’ll also receive access to a rehearsal space and professional dancers to work with.

McOnie said: “I am thrilled to announce Theatre Dance Lab and offer this unique opportunity to early-career musical theatre choreographers. We are hugely grateful to both The Dorfman Foundation and the Garrick Charitable Trust for their generous support of the project.

Adding: “As a choreographer myself, I am proud to be able to support the next generation of musical theatre dance makers and offer a new platform for the development of their work.”

Applications are open now and close on 16 April 2025 at 12pm. Successful applicants will be invited for an interview on 12 and 13 May 2025.

Applicants should not currently be in training, they should have choreographed no more than three professional regional productions, and none in a SOLT venue.

The programme will run from 8 September to 19 September 2025, with availability also required during the year to allow for mentoring sessions, coaching, and meetings.

For more information visit openairtheatre.com/theatre-dance-lab.

