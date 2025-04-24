Paddington The Musical to receive world premiere in London

Official details have been revealed for the Paddington Bear musical.

First teased in 2023, Paddington the Musical will receive its world premiere this autumn in London. Adapted from the much-loved books by Michael Bond and the award-winning StudioCanal films, the show will have music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher. Jessica Swale will write the book and direction is by Luke Sheppard.

The musical will tell the story of the iconic bear, arriving in London from Peru and in search of somewhere to call home. It will feature a number of original characters alongside familiar favourites.

Fletcher spoke exclusively about the project with WhatsOnStage in December, saying: “I feel so lucky to be a small cog in this machine. It really is a pinch-me moment and the most special thing I’ve ever been a part of. Without a doubt.” Fletcher wouldn’t be drawn on how exactly they’ll depict Paddington on stage, but did say the first time he saw Paddington, it made him cry: “It’s just magic. Pure theatrical magic.”

He continued today: “This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true…”

Swale added that “it’s such a privilege to be telling the story of such a beloved cultural icon,” saying, “Paddington is so much more than a fictional character; this special bear has come to represent hope, kindness and acceptance, so it’s never felt like a more apt time to bring this story to the stage.”

She commented on the “dream team,” adding: “Tom’s songs are extraordinary, earworms on a first listen, Luke is the most masterful director, and our producers are so incredibly passionate and dedicated, it really is a great honour to be on this adventure with them all. I can’t wait to share this beautiful tale.”

Sheppard explained how “it’s been thrilling to see this show grow into something very special, packing an incredible new score and a heart-wrenching script into a marmalade-filled suitcase.”

The director elaborated: “This is Paddington as you’ve never seen him before, brought to life by a team celebrating all of the magic and wonder of live theatre. Alongside our producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley, who look after this bear with the greatest care, we’ve been dreaming up big things for Paddington and can’t wait to welcome him to this iconic venue later this year.”

Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK oversee the show, with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley saying: “Paddington holds a unique and lasting place in so many hearts. He represents so much that is good in the world, including kindness, warmth and decency—and it’s an immense privilege to look after this bear as we bring him to the West End stage.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal and debut CEO of Canal+ and chief content officer of Canal+ concluded: “We are delighted that this brilliant team will be bringing Paddington to the West End stage with us. Their collective gift in bringing Paddington The Musical to life with such heart, humour, wonder and vivid imagination has been a privilege to witness and we simply cannot wait for audiences to discover the magic of this production. We are constantly thinking of innovative ways to continue Paddington’s journey while honouring Michael Bond’s legacy and his invitation to ‘please look after this bear’.”

The musical will open at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End on 1 November 2025.

Priority booking will open on 13 May, with the public on sale on 15 May.