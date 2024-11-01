Operation Mincemeat announces Broadway casting

Operation Mincemeat, the multi-award-winning musical, will make its Broadway debut next spring – and casting has been revealed.

The musical is set during World War II and follows a secret mission involving a stolen corpse intended to mislead the German army.

Originally a small-scale production at London’s New Diorama Theatre in 2019, Operation Mincemeat quickly gained a following and a raft of five-star reviews. It later had sold-out runs at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before premiering in the West End in May 2023. Since then, it has won awards including the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical.

It has now been confirmed that the original five company members – David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts – will all be heading to New York.

The Broadway production will run at the Golden Theatre on 20 March 2025, following previews starting on 15 February. This will mark the Golden Theatre’s first musical since Avenue Q. The musical will run simultaneously in New York and in London at the Fortune Theatre. Further plans will also be revealed in due course.

The show is created by SpitLip, made up of Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson, and Roberts. The Broadway production is directed by Robert Hastie, with choreography by Jenny Arnold. The creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Mark Henderson, and sound designer Mike Walker. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell, with musical direction by Joe Bunker. Casting is by Pearson. Georgie Staight is associate director and Paul Isaiah Isles is associate choreographer.

Broadway tickets will go on general sale on 20 November following a fan pre-sale from 18 November.

Tickets for the West End production at the Fortune Theatre are currently available below.