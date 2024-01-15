New musical Bhangra Nation confirms complete cast

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of Bhangra Nation – A New Musical, presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy and Peggy Koenig.

Based on competitive Bhangra dancing, the show is set to run at Birmingham Rep from 17 February to 16 March 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 27 February.

The piece follows Mary and Preeti, whose Bhangra team qualifies for the USA nationals. With a book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, direction by Stafford Arima and choreography by Rujuta Vaidya, the musical will be built and rehearsed at the Birmingham Rep. It originally premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2022, under the title Bhangin’ It.

Sohm Kapila will take on the role of Rekha and join previously announced cast members Zaynah Ahmed (as Preeti), Gregory Armand (as Jake), Siobhan Athwal (as Sunita), Tia Antoine Charles (as Lily), Lydia Danistan (as Shilpa), Kyle Evans (as Noah), Iván Fernández González (as Billy), Kuldeep Goswami (as Mohan), Bob Harms (as Wallace), Raimu Itfum (as Varun), RoMaya Jey (as Swing), Sophie Kandola (as New Mary), Arysha Kelly (as Shetal), Ai Kumar (as Constance), Aaron Mistry (as Swing), Mervin Noronha (as Amit), Jena Pandya as (Mary), Ajay Sahota (as Gobind), Edward Turner (as Swing) and Leo Udvarlaky (as Bob).

On the creative team are Michael Taylor (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Nick Richings (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), David Bengali (projection design), Rebecca Howell (additional choreography and musical staging), Parambeer Samrai (Bhangra consultancy), Richard Morris (musical supervision), Matthew Malone (orchestrations), Kuljit Bhamra (additional arrangements and orchestrations) and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.