Withnail and I to be adapted for the stage

The Birmingham Repertory Theatre is set to host the world premiere of a new stage adaptation of the 1987 British tragi-comedy film Withnail and I.

Directed by Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power, the production is written and adapted by the original film’s writer and director, Bruce Robinson.

This stage adaptation of the cult classic film, set in the swinging ’60s, will bring to life the famed story of two unemployed actors, Withnail and Marwood, as they embark on a misguided holiday trip to a cottage in the Lake District. The film, produced by Handmade Films, featured Richard E Grant, Paul McGann, and Richard Griffiths.

Foley said today: “Hilarious, tragic, and wild, Withnail and I, is a comedy like no other, and I’m thrilled to be working with the legendary Bruce Robinson to bring it to life on stage… In fact, where better for the extraordinarily funny tale of two unemployed actors who go on holiday, ‘by mistake’?

“Rightly regarded as one of the finest British films ever made, our world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created…”

The production will run from May 3 to May 25, 2024, at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Further details about the cast and creative team will be announced in due course.