The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe cast confirmed for Birmingham Rep run

Casting has been revealed for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Birmingham Rep.

The hit production, first seen in Leeds in 2017 before transferring to London’s Bridge Theatre, embarking on a tour and running in the West End, will play a festive season in Birmingham this winter.

Based on Lewis’ iconic classic children’s book about a group of siblings that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the show is directed by Michael Fentiman, based on Sally Cookson’s original vision.

Set to appear will be Anu Ogunmefun as Mrs Pevensie, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy, Liyah Summers as Susan, Daniel Apea as Peter, Jerome Scott as Edmund, Cath Whitefield in the roles of White Witch and Mrs Macready, Oliver Hoare portraying Aslan, Jez Unwin as Mr Tumnus, Ruby Ablett as Mrs Beaver, David Birrell who plays The Professor, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse, Jonathan Charles as Mr Wilson, Red Squirrel and Schroedinger, Sam Morgan-Grahame as Mr Beaver, Ffion Haf as Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix, Will Hawksworth as Mr Brinkworth and March Hare, Mischa Jardine as Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon, Michael Larcombe as Mr Granville and Jack Rabbit, Ciaran Rodger providing ensemble swing cover, Shane Antony-Whitely portraying Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag, Alexander Zane as Mr Pope and Fox Trot/Mole, and Jasmin Colangelo as the resident choreographer.

Creative team members are to be confirmed by the venue.

The hit production runs from Tuesday 14 November 2023 to Sunday 28 January 2024.