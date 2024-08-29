New cast set for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End

A new cast has been assembled for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, starting on 15 October 2024.

Joining the cast, Claire Lams will step into the role of Ginny Potter, alongside David Ricardo-Pearce, who continues as Harry Potter, and Ellis Rae, who remains as their son Albus Potter.

Eve De Leon Allen will take over the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, the daughter of Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, portrayed by Thomas Aldridge and Jade Ogugua, respectively. Steve John Shepherd will continue his role as Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

The new cast will also include Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Sabina Cameron, Rob Curtis, Zijuan Elsol, Gabriel Fleary, Rory Fraser, Tim Hibberd, Sally Jayne Hind, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Julia Kass, Debra Lawrance, Tasha Lim, Matty Loane, Sophie Matthew, Jaden Oshenye, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Conor Quinn, Ian Redford, Catherine Russell, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Benjamin Stratton, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, and Katie Wimpenny.

Additionally, Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Aubrey Hayes, Rhiannon Parry, Aljosa Radosavljevic, Sienna Sibley, and Ethan Webster will alternate in two children’s roles.

Directed by John Tiffany, the creative team includes movement by Steven Hoggett, set design by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting is by Julia Horan and Lotte Hines.

In addition, the show’s booking period at the Palace Theatre has been extended, with tickets now available until 29 June 2025.

This extension includes the release of a combined total of 130,000 tickets for part one and part two, with 20,000 tickets priced at an accessible £15 per part.