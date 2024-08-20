Palace Theatre owners release statement following bus crash

Venue owners Nimax have issued a statement after a TfL bus crashed into the Palace Theatre yesterday.

In photos released yesterday, part of the canopy at the theatre was destroyed by a collision around 1pm, after a double-decker bus mounted the kerb next to Cambridge Circus.

Nimax confirmed the series of events, but reassured patrons that there’d be no disruption to ongoing performances of the resident production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

They said: “Yesterday lunchtime Monday 19 August, a bus mounted the pavement and damaged a part of the Palace Theatre canopy on Shaftesbury Avenue. There were no injuries to any person, and the building was not open to the public at the time. The building is unaffected and safe. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Currently home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the Palace Theatre is located on Cambridge Circus in the heart of the West End. It is also a major thoroughfare for London’s comprehensive bus network.