National Theatre productions to be broadcast on TV

Four different shows will be available for TV audiences!

Sky Arts is set to bring four National Theatre Live productions to television for the first time.

The lineup includes Othello, The Crucible, and two performances of Frankenstein. These productions will air in February and March. They will be available on Sky Arts, Freeview, and the streaming service NOW.

The television premieres on Sky Arts include:

– Othello on 18 February at 9pm, directed by Clint Dyer and featuring Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen, and Paul Hilton.

– The Crucible on 25 February at 9pm, directed by Lyndsey Turner and starring Erin Doherty and Brendan Cowell.

– Frankenstein on 4 March at 9pm with Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature, and on 11 March at 9pm with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature. This production is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel.