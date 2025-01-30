whatsonstage white
Theatre News

National Theatre productions to be broadcast on TV

Four different shows will be available for TV audiences!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

30 January 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, © Catherine Ashmore
Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, © Catherine Ashmore

Sky Arts is set to bring four National Theatre Live productions to television for the first time.

The lineup includes Othello, The Crucible, and two performances of Frankenstein. These productions will air in February and March. They will be available on Sky Arts, Freeview, and the streaming service NOW.

The television premieres on Sky Arts include:

Othello on 18 February at 9pm, directed by Clint Dyer and featuring Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen, and Paul Hilton.

– The Crucible on 25 February at 9pm, directed by Lyndsey Turner and starring Erin Doherty and Brendan Cowell.

– Frankenstein on 4 March at 9pm with Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature, and on 11 March at 9pm with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature. This production is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel.

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The casts of Hercules and Mary Poppins performing at Big Night of Musicals

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals – watch performance highlights

The event returned to the AO Arena!