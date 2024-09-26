National Theatre announces complete casting for Ballet Shoes – including Pearl Mackie

The much-loved novel by Noel Streatfeild heads to the venue

Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes will be adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) – and complete casting has been revealed.

The show will open on the National Theatre’s Olivier stage from 23 November 2024, with the festive family show directed by Katy Rudd, who returns to the National Theatre following her acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together.

As already revealed, appearing are Eryck Brahmania (ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (ensemble), Michelle Cornelius (ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (ensemble), Georges Hann (ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Ballerina), Sid Sagar (Jayan Saravanan), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (GUM) and Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil).

Joining them are Stacy Abalogun (ensemble), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil), Philip Labey (ensemble), Katie Lee (on-stage swing), Sharol Mackenzie (ensemble), Pearl Mackie (Sylvia), Nuwan Hugh Perera (ensemble), and Katie Singh (ensemble).

Alongside Rudd’s direction, the show’s creative team includes set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.