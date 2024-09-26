Theatre News

National Theatre announces complete casting for Ballet Shoes – including Pearl Mackie

The much-loved novel by Noel Streatfeild heads to the venue

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

26 September 2024

Pearl Mackie, headshot supplied by the production uncredited
Pearl Mackie, headshot supplied by the production uncredited

Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes will be adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) – and complete casting has been revealed.

The show will open on the National Theatre’s Olivier stage from 23 November 2024, with the festive family show directed by Katy Rudd, who returns to the National Theatre following her acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. 

The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together.

As already revealed, appearing are Eryck Brahmania (ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (ensemble), Michelle Cornelius (ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (ensemble), Georges Hann (ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Ballerina), Sid Sagar (Jayan Saravanan), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (GUM) and Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil).

Joining them are Stacy Abalogun (ensemble), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil), Philip Labey (ensemble), Katie Lee (on-stage swing), Sharol Mackenzie (ensemble), Pearl Mackie (Sylvia), Nuwan Hugh Perera (ensemble), and Katie Singh (ensemble).

Alongside Rudd’s direction, the show’s creative team includes set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.

Sign up for our newsletters for more.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Cynthia Erivo

New Wicked movie footage sees cast celebrate the magic of the story

Plus – see more of Oz in extra clips!