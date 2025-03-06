Musical Con confirms return plans

The event will be back in London this autumn

Musical Con will return to Excel London this October.

Now in its fourth year, the event brings together over 10,000 musical theatre fans from around the world to celebrate the industry.

The convention features performances, panels, meet and greets, cosplay, competitions, and workshops. A marketplace will offer merchandise, memorabilia, and interactive experiences. Attendees can explore exclusive exhibitions featuring costumes, set pieces, and props from West End and Broadway productions.

This year, it will take place on 18 and 19 October. Previous guests have included Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner André De Shields, Layton Williams, and members of the casts and creative teams behind Oliver!, Hamilton, and Mean Girls.

Producer Shanay Holmes, currently appearing as Nancy in Oliver!, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Musical Con back to ExCel London for 2025. It is one of the highlights of the theatre calendar and this year promises to be our most spectacular yet.

“Musical Con is a space for the entire community; to come together under one roof and celebrate their passion for musicals. We can’t wait to be back in the ‘place where we belong’ this October for another unforgettable weekend.”

Tickets for Musical Con 2025 go on sale on 28 March.