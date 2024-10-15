Musical Con 2024 – everything you need to know

Musical Con is back for its third year in London this weekend, 19 to 20 October.

Hosted at the ExCel Centre, it is the biggest musical theatre convention in the world, and this year WhatsOnStage are the official media partners. This means we’ll be there on the day capturing content and talking to the stars, bringing you, our readers, all the backstage action.

Whether you’re heading to Con or hoping to follow along with our coverage, here’s everything you need to know!

What is Musical Con?

Putting fans at its heart, Musical Con is a celebration of all things theatre! With a main stage performance space, panels, fan zones, studios for workshops, meet and greet areas, plus a TheatreLand of stalls to explore, there’s plenty of entertainment on offer and chances to meet other theatre lovers.

The opening ceremony at Musical Con 2023

Who’s going to be there?

Stars participating in the event this year include Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot), event co-founder Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!, Oliver!, Miss Saigon), Keala Settle (Wicked, Fly More Than You Fall), and Guest of Honour – Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner André De Shields, who originated the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.

Also due to appear are Mean Girls stars Georgina Castle, Daniel Bravo, Charlie Burn, Ellie Skye, and Grace Mouat, and the winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I have a Dream Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc.

What does the schedule look like?

The full schedule can be found here, but some of our highlights include show spotlights on The Phantom of the Opera, Why Am I So Single?, Les Misérables, Oliver! and Hadestown. As well as puppetry demonstrations and a Cruel Intentions cast reunion.

The cast of In The Heights reunite at Musical Con 2022

What can I take part in?

Musical Con gives attendees a chance to learn from the pros in themed workshops and masterclasses – hosted by Alice Fearn, Erin Caldwell, Ryan Kopel, Tanisha Spring, Courtney Bowman and more. Then there’s a chance to show off your newly learnt skills in the talent competition, Star of Musical Con, and the Lip Sync Competition, both providing an opportunity to perform on the Main Stage. If that isn’t your thing, you can book in to meet your favourite stars for selfies and autographs, or ‘find your tribe’ by joining one of the many fan meet-ups. Don’t forget your cosplay!

Where can I see your coverage?

As media partners WhatsOnStage will be bringing you performance clips, interviews and more across our social media, so be sure to follow us on X, Instagram, and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube to be the first to see it.

Operation Mincemeat at Musical Con 2023