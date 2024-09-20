Five reasons why Musical Con will be unmissable this year

London
The mammoth musical celebration returns to London for a third year
Autumn might be coming, but the hottest event in the UK’s musical theatre calendar is right around the corner – Musical Con is set to return to the ExCel London from 19 to 20 October. We asked the Con’s team to give us five reasons why this event simply cannot be missed. Tickets are on sale now but are disappearing fast.
1) Find your tribe…The Con gives you the chance to connect with thousands of fans that share your passion for musical theatre. This is for the fans. It is the place where you belong. It’s home.
2) Celebrate the shows!Every year the Musical Con programme gets bigger, better and more exciting. Expect spotlights on shows and reunions, unique exhibitions and photo opportunities and a marketplace of fan merch in our dedicated Theatreland.
3) Meet the stars!With stage door photo experiences, unique performances and backstage panels, this is your chance to get close to the brightest and best in the theatre business.
4) Learn from the pros!Don’t just listen to theatre pros, but learn from them. With workshops and masterclasses taught exclusively by West End stars and creatives, the weekend provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for those wanting to make their name on- or off-stage.
5) Take centre stageMusical Con is a chance to shine a spotlight on those who keep this wonderful community afloat – the fans. You can take centre stage with cosplay, lip sync battles and “Star Of Musical Con” competitions – the event gives you the chance to show off your love for everything musical.
