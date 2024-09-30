Musical Con announces 2024 schedule and line-up

The event is back – now you can start plotting your weekend!

Exclusive: Musical Con has announced its schedule for 2024.

The convention will feature over 70 special guests, offering more than 100 hours of unique programming across the weekend of 19 and 20 October 2024.

WhatsOnStage is this year’s media partner, so expect exclusive interviews, videos and more from the Con across the weekend!

Shows participating include The Phantom of the Opera, Why Am I So Single?, Les Misérables, Hadestown, Oliver! and more. A selection of fan meets, masterclasses and more will be taking place across the weekend, so check the Musical Con website for all of those.

Attendees can expect festival-style main stage performances, cast reunions, fan competitions such as cosplay and lip sync battles, as well as intimate panel talks and backstage demonstrations.

Stars participating in the event this year include Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot), Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress, Les Misérables), event co-founder Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!, Oliver!, Miss Saigon), Keala Settle (Wicked, Fly More Than You Fall), Todrick Hall (Burlesque, Chicago, Kinky Boots) and Guest of Honour – Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner André De Shields, who originated the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.

Also due to appear are Mean Girls stars Georgina Castle, Daniel Bravo, Charlie Burn, Ellie Skye, and Grace Mouat, and the winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I have a Dream Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc.

We’ve run through the schedule for the main stages below:

Saturday 19 October

Main Stage

10.15am – Opening Ceremony

11am – Hadestown – show spotlight

11.45am – Fly More Than You Fall show preview

12pm – Les Misérables – show spotlight

12.50pm – Bird College performance showcase

1pm – Star of Musical Con competition

1.50pm – CAPA College performance showcase

2pm – André de Shields – artist spotlight

3pm – Oliver! – show spotlight

3.45pm – Figaro – show preview

3.55pm – Little Piece of You – show preview

4.10pm – Show Off: Game Show

Backstage Theatre

10.50am – Ex-Wives panel

11.30am – Musical Mastermind: Reviews vs Fans

12.15pm – The Road to Musical Con: With the Creators

1pm – Designing a Musical with Lez Brotherston

2pm – Shall We Dance? Choreography in the West End

2.50pm – WHAM! Wigs, Hair and Make-up panel

3.35pm – Show business: How to start a stagey business

4.15pm – Super Women: Female Empowerment in the West End

Sunday 20 October

Main Stage

10am – On Wednesdays We Wear Pink – fan panel

10.40am – Arts1 performance showcase

10.45am – Why Am I So Single? – show spotlight

11.15am – [title of show] – show preview

11.25am – Lovestruck – show preview

11.45am – Cruel Intentions – cast reunion

12pm – The Phantom of the Opera – show spotlight

12.50pm – Performers College – performance showcase

1pm – Todrick Hall – artist spotlight

1.50pm – Spirit Young Performers – performance showcase

2pm – Cosplay Competition

2.50pm – Lip Sync Battle

3.35pm – Hamilton – show spotlight

4.25pm – Closing Ceremony

Backstage Theatre

10am – Life is a Cabaret – fan panel

10.45am – LGBTQIA+ in the West End – panel

11.30am – It’s The Little Big Things – fan panel

12.15pm – I Have A Dream: With Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc – interview

1pm – Avenue Who: Bringing Puppets to Life – demonstration

2pm – Fansens: You Will Be Found – fan panel

2.45pm – Mental Health and Representation in the West End – fan panel

3.35pm – & You’re Gonna Hear Me Roar – fan panel