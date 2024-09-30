Musical Con announces 2024 schedule and line-up

London
The event is back – now you can start plotting your weekend!
Exclusive: Musical Con has announced its schedule for 2024.
The convention will feature over 70 special guests, offering more than 100 hours of unique programming across the weekend of 19 and 20 October 2024.
WhatsOnStage is this year’s media partner, so expect exclusive interviews, videos and more from the Con across the weekend!
Shows participating include The Phantom of the Opera, Why Am I So Single?, Les Misérables, Hadestown, Oliver! and more. A selection of fan meets, masterclasses and more will be taking place across the weekend, so check the Musical Con website for all of those.
Attendees can expect festival-style main stage performances, cast reunions, fan competitions such as cosplay and lip sync battles, as well as intimate panel talks and backstage demonstrations.
Stars participating in the event this year include Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot), Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress, Les Misérables), event co-founder Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!, Oliver!, Miss Saigon), Keala Settle (Wicked, Fly More Than You Fall), Todrick Hall (Burlesque, Chicago, Kinky Boots) and Guest of Honour – Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner André De Shields, who originated the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.
Also due to appear are Mean Girls stars Georgina Castle, Daniel Bravo, Charlie Burn, Ellie Skye, and Grace Mouat, and the winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I have a Dream Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc.
We’ve run through the schedule for the main stages below:
Saturday 19 October
Main Stage
10.15am – Opening Ceremony
11am – Hadestown – show spotlight
11.45am – Fly More Than You Fall show preview
12pm – Les Misérables – show spotlight
12.50pm – Bird College performance showcase
1pm – Star of Musical Con competition
1.50pm – CAPA College performance showcase
2pm – André de Shields – artist spotlight
3pm – Oliver! – show spotlight
3.45pm – Figaro – show preview
3.55pm – Little Piece of You – show preview
4.10pm – Show Off: Game Show
Backstage Theatre
10.50am – Ex-Wives panel
11.30am – Musical Mastermind: Reviews vs Fans
12.15pm – The Road to Musical Con: With the Creators
1pm – Designing a Musical with Lez Brotherston
2pm – Shall We Dance? Choreography in the West End
2.50pm – WHAM! Wigs, Hair and Make-up panel
3.35pm – Show business: How to start a stagey business
4.15pm – Super Women: Female Empowerment in the West End
Sunday 20 October
Main Stage
10am – On Wednesdays We Wear Pink – fan panel
10.40am – Arts1 performance showcase
10.45am – Why Am I So Single? – show spotlight
11.15am – [title of show] – show preview
11.25am – Lovestruck – show preview
11.45am – Cruel Intentions – cast reunion
12pm – The Phantom of the Opera – show spotlight
12.50pm – Performers College – performance showcase
1pm – Todrick Hall – artist spotlight
1.50pm – Spirit Young Performers – performance showcase
2pm – Cosplay Competition
2.50pm – Lip Sync Battle
3.35pm – Hamilton – show spotlight
4.25pm – Closing Ceremony
Backstage Theatre
10am – Life is a Cabaret – fan panel
10.45am – LGBTQIA+ in the West End – panel
11.30am – It’s The Little Big Things – fan panel
12.15pm – I Have A Dream: With Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc – interview
1pm – Avenue Who: Bringing Puppets to Life – demonstration
2pm – Fansens: You Will Be Found – fan panel
2.45pm – Mental Health and Representation in the West End – fan panel
3.35pm – & You’re Gonna Hear Me Roar – fan panel
She stars in a West End concert staging next week