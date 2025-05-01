Muriel’s Wedding the Musical at Curve – review

Muriel’s Wedding is a new made at Curve production of PJ Hogans adaptation of his award-winning film of the same name, with music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall. Directed by Simon Phillips, with many changes from the original, it manages to retain the main kernel of the story. Muriel is a struggling misfit who escapes her grim reality in an unorthodox manner. Eventually, she achieves what she believes will make all her dreams come true: to be somebody’s bride. Of course, she soon discovers what she most desires is not what actually makes her happy. Learning to love herself, living authentically and tossing out the unhealthy ways of operating from her childhood all sets her on the path of true happiness.

The film was quite a revelation in its time, eliciting sympathy for a character who is flawed in many ways. A thief, a liar, a person who abandons a friend in their time of need – not exactly your traditional cookie cutter heroine. Nevertheless, facets of Toni Collette’s Muriel were explored sensitively and humorously, encompassing all shades of light and dark. The musical, in some ways, glosses over many of these aspects with a heavy emphasis on comedy flattening the characterisation.

This is a bright and bubbly production. Andrew Hallsworth’s energetic choreography is enhanced by Matt Kinley’s rotating set, which spins round like an ABBA record. Natasha Chivers’ neon lights and Andrzej Goulding’s multi-block video walls illuminate the stage adding to the party vibes. Audience participation adds another aspect of fun with members invited to take a pew as part of the wedding scene.

Cast-wise, there are some strong turns wherever you look. Megan Ellis is a sensational Muriel. Making her stage debut at Curve, she is mesmerising in both vocals and performance. Annabel Marlow is a plucky Rhonda, a revelatory figure in Muriel’s life: the friend who accepts her for who she really is. Lena Pattie Jones as Muriel’s sister delivers the iconic “You’re terrible Muriel” line with aplomb. Helen Hill, Jasmine Beel, Daisy Twells and Lillie-Pearl Wildman play Muriel’s high school tormentors with deplorable deliciousness. Darren Day, as Muriel’s dreadful father Bill, and Laura Medforth, as her downtrodden mother Betty, deliver strong performances. A highlight for all is the multiple appearances by Jasmine Hackett, Aaron Tsindos, Jamie Doncaster and Bronte Alice-Tadman as the super troupers ABBA. The driving force behind Muriel’s many daydreams, they deliver on every front.

For those who love the film, this adaptation may leave you questioning some of the production choices and changes. There are areas of modernisation, specifically technologically, which try to make it relevant to modern audiences. In some ways, this exposes the moments when the humour is outdated, unprogressive and makes for uncomfortable viewing.

That said, this rendition of Muriel’s Wedding has the feel-good factor, where friendship triumphs and finally embracing your flaws is the way forward.