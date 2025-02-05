whatsonstage white
Video

Watch the stars of Muriel’s Wedding perform a number from the show

The musical will play at Curve, Leicester later this year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Leicester |

5 February 2025

mellis
Megan Ellis and Annabel Marlow, video supplied by Curve

Have a first listen to the UK premiere of Muriel’s Wedding the Musical.

The Made at Curve production, a collaboration between Leicester and Global Creatures in association with Sydney Theatre Company, is based on the beloved 1994 film of the same name.

The musical celebrated its world premiere in 2017 in Sydney, winning numerous awards including five Helpmann Awards and seven Sydney Theatre Awards. The story follows Muriel, who dreams of the perfect wedding but is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. She moves to Sydney, finds unexpected success, and discovers the importance of being true to oneself.

The musical features a book by the film’s writer and director PJ Hogan, with music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, as well as additional songs by ABBA’s Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

Full casting and creative team was revealed earlier today.

Leading the Curve production this spring as Muriel Heslop will be Megan Ellis, while joining Ellis in the show will be Annabel Marlow as Rhonda Epinstal – you can hear them in action here:

It is directed by Simon Phillips and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth. The creative team includes music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Isaac Hayward, set designer Matthew Kinley, costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Adam Fisher, and hair, wigs and makeup by Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The show will run from 10 April to 10 May 2025.

You can read our exclusive interview with Phillips and Hallsworth here.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucie Jones, video supplied by the production

Watch Lucie Jones perform “Unmatched” from new Austenland musical

Have a first listen to Austenland!