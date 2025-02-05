Exclusive: Muriel’s Wedding musical announces complete casting

The show will play at Curve, Leicester later this year

Complete casting has been announced for the UK premiere of Muriel’s Wedding the Musical.

The Made at Curve production, a collaboration between Leicester and Global Creatures in association with Sydney Theatre Company, is based on the beloved 1994 film of the same name.

The musical celebrated its world premiere in 2017 in Sydney, winning numerous awards including five Helpmann Awards and seven Sydney Theatre Awards. The story follows Muriel, who dreams of the perfect wedding but is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. She moves to Sydney, finds unexpected success, and discovers the importance of being true to oneself.

The musical features a book by the film’s writer and director PJ Hogan, with music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, as well as additional songs by ABBA’s Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

Leading the Curve production this spring as Muriel Heslop will be Megan Ellis, while joining Ellis in the show will be Annabel Marlow as Rhonda Epinstal.

Darren Day will play father Bill Heslop, with Laura Medforth as mother Betty Heslop. Jacob Warner, who performed in the 2019 Australian tour of Muriel’s Wedding, will play Perry Heslop, with Joseph Peacock as Malcolm Heslop and Lena Pattie Jones as Joanie Heslop.

The Porpoise Spit girl gang will be led by Helen Hill as Tania, with Lillie-Pearl Wildman, Jasmine Beel and Daisy Twells as Cheryl, Nicole and Janine respectively.

Ethan Pascal Peters will play Brice, with Stephen Madsen reprising his role as Alexander Schkuratov from the world premiere production in Sydney. Chris Bennett will play Ken, with Bronte Alice-Tadman as Deidre and Frida, Jasmine Hackett as Agnetha, Aaron Tsindos as Benny and Jamie Doncaster as Björn.

The ensemble includes Edward Turner, Carlo Boumouglbay, Andrew Berlin, Sophie Linder-Lee, Charlotte O’Rourke, Lizzie Nance, Serina Mathew, Will Luckett and Jamil Abbasi.

It is directed by Simon Phillips and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth. The creative team includes music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Isaac Hayward, set designer Matthew Kinley, costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Adam Fisher, and hair, wigs and makeup by Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The show will run from 10 April to 10 May 2025.

You can read our exclusive interview with Phillips and Hallsworth here.