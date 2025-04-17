Muriel’s Wedding musical – UK premiere photos released

Production photos of Muriel’s Wedding the Musical have arrived – and you’re invited to have a look!

The Made at Curve production, a collaboration between Curve, Leicester and Global Creatures in association with Sydney Theatre Company, is based on the beloved 1994 film of the same name.

It follows Muriel, who dreams of the perfect wedding but is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. She moves to Sydney, finds unexpected success, and discovers the importance of being true to oneself. The musical celebrated its world premiere in 2017 in Sydney, winning numerous awards, including five Helpmann Awards and seven Sydney Theatre Awards.

Featuring a book by the film’s writer and director PJ Hogan, the show has music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, as well as additional songs by ABBA’s Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

Leading the production as Muriel Heslop is Megan Ellis, with Annabel Marlow as Rhonda Epinstal.

Darren Day plays Muriel’s father Bill Heslop, Laura Medforth plays her mother Betty Heslop. Jacob Warner, who performed in the 2019 Australian tour of Muriel’s Wedding, takes on the role of Perry Heslop, with Joseph Peacock as Malcolm Heslop and Lena Pattie Jones as Joanie Heslop.

The Porpoise Spit girl gang is led by Helen Hill as Tania, with Lillie-Pearl Wildman, Jasmine Beel and Daisy Twells as Cheryl, Nicole and Janine respectively.

Ethan Pascal Peters plays Brice, with Stephen Madsen reprising his role as Alexander Schkuratov from the world premiere production in Sydney. Chris Bennett plays Ken, with Bronte Alice-Tadman as Deidre and Frida, Jasmine Hackett as Agnetha, Aaron Tsindos as Benny and Jamie Doncaster as Björn.

The ensemble includes Edward Turner, Carlo Boumouglbay, Andrew Berlin, Sophie Linder-Lee, Charlotte O’Rourke, Lizzie Nance, Serina Mathew, Will Luckett and Jamil Abbasi.

It is directed by Simon Phillips and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth. The creative team includes music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Isaac Hayward, set designer Matthew Kinley, costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Adam Fisher, and hair, wigs and makeup by Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The show will run from until 10 May 2025 at Curve, Leicester.

You can read our exclusive interview with Phillips and Hallsworth here.