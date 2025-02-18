The Sound of Music to be revived at Curve, Leicester

We have confidence that it’ll be a festive treat

Exclusive: Curve, Leicester has announced a new production of The Sound of Music.

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical follows Maria, a novice nun sent to care for the von Trapp children. Famed numbers include “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi” and “Edelweiss”.

Now directed by Nikolai Foster, the Made at Curve production will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1965 film adaptation.

Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Foster highlighted the musical’s enduring relevance, adding: “Through music, celebrating creativity and her courageous spirit, Maria inspires the von Trapp family, transforming their home into a place filled with love, adventure and a feeling anything is possible.

“There aren’t many hills around Leicester’s Cultural Quarter, but the streets of our city really will be alive with the sound of music this Christmas, as families and friends come together to share this magical brand new Made at Curve production of this incredible musical.”

The production will be accompanied by engagement activities, including an education pack, school workshops, and a Theatre Day on 4 December.

The revival will run from 22 November 2025 to 11 January 2026, with a range of accessible performances available, including British Sign Language interpreted, captioned, dementia-friendly, audio-described, and relaxed performances.

Tickets go on sale from 18 February for Made at Curve Circle, Patrons, and Friends, with general sale opening on 25 February.

Cast and creative team are to be announced.