How you can make your stage debut in the Muriel’s Wedding musical

Last night, I made my stage debut.

This wouldn’t be news for a website devoted to all things theatre, except I am a lowly reporter rather than a performer. I cannot hold a note (ask my shower), I’ve got two left feet, and my acting talents extend only to pleading innocent when confronted about eating biscuits for breakfast. I’m not even sure I do that convincingly.

However, Curve in Leicester is inviting anybody to have a chance of living out their dreams by taking part in their staging of Muriel’s Wedding.

The “Wedding Seats” concept is simple: in act two, an usher will come and tap you on the shoulder (you’re conveniently seated on an aisle for discreet and speedy exits and re-admission), escort you backstage, and hooked up with a box-fresh kazoo, you’ll be part of the big scene. And we’re talking big – this new musical is bold, bright, and beautiful.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion (we’re going to a wedding, after all), and there are varying degrees of commitment from smart casual looks and lovely summer frocks, to fascinators and even three-piece suits! You get a front row seat to the wedding of the year, and the rare experience of looking out onto the nearly 1000-person audience. Once seated in a pew, all we’re to do is await the blushing bride (played by Megan Ellis) and greet her with a tune.

That’s after you take part in a pre-show safety screening led by one of the brilliant ushers, props to Paul, who managed 16 of us at this particular performance. Then it’s over to associate director Ollie, who teaches us the tune for the kazoo – watch our video below to see if you can recognise which ABBA number features – before we’re whizzed backstage by company stage manager Paul to have a practice run. The stage does revolve (and it’s a fantastical experience!), so keep all hands and feet inside the vehicle at all times!

It’s worth bearing in mind that you miss about ten minutes of the show from seat to seat to take part, but much of that is the time spent immersed in the scene. Otherwise, while stifling a giggle and swallowing nerves, you watch the action play out backstage. There are thirty seconds for the scene change, and ten of those are used for the Wedding Guests to take their seats. Everything is meticulously precise, and in the moments waiting in the wings, we see set pieces flying in, quick changes, and essential stage crew keeping the magic alive. It’s an eye-opening experience for any theatre aficionado.

It’s also worth noting that the Curve team is completely there for you to have a fun time and to be safe while doing it. The pre-show briefing lasts roughly half an hour and is a good time. Fizzing with excitement and anticipation, there’s a school-trip energy to the affair. Being a Wedding Guest is like being in on the best secret ever, all bound together by a unique experience, as you remain incognito to other audience members before making a cameo.

Once you’ve played your part, you’re taken back swiftly to your seat to enjoy the rest of the show, smug with the knowledge that you were just up there!

Muriel’s Wedding has its UK premiere at Curve, Leicester and plays until 10 May 2025. Save the date.