Murder Ballad musical revival announced in Greenwich Theatre season

Greenwich Theatre has announced its 2025 season.

The highlight of the autumn season is the musical Murder Ballad, the theatre’s first in-house musical in two decades. This rock opera tells the story of a love triangle gone wrong.

The season also includes five new productions: One Day When We Were Young, Jez Butterworth’s Parlour Song, The Three Musketeers, The Elves and the Shoemaker, and Peter Pan.

One Day When We Were Young runs from 26 February to 22 March. Written by Tony Award-nominee Nick Payne, it tells the story of Leonard and Violet, whose relationship begins during World War Two and spans six decades.

Jez Butterworth’s Parlour Song, running from 2 to 24 May, is a black comedy about deceit, paranoia, and desire, starring Jeremy Edwards. The Three Musketeers, adapted by Anthony Spargo from Alexandre Dumas, runs from 24 July to 24 August and follows d’Artagnan’s adventures in Carcassonne. The Elves and the Shoemaker, running from 30 July to 24 August, is a family show for children under six.

Murder Ballad, running from 30 September to 26 October, is a musical about modern relationships and a love triangle in New York City. The venue’s pantomime, Peter Pan, will run from 28 November to 11 January 2026, written by and starring Spargo.

The season also features work from visiting companies. Shows include Steptoe and Son: Live, Die Fledermaus, Dinosaurs Live!, Fireman Sam Live! The Great Camping Adventure, The Worst Princess, There’s A Monster In Your Show, The Detective Dog, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.