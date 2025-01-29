Midnight Cowboy musical reveals full cast for world premiere in London

Casting has been revealed for Midnight Cowboy – A New Musical.

Adapted from James Leo Herlihy’s novel and the Oscar-winning 1969 film, Midnight Cowboy follows Joe Buck, a young man seeking escape from his past and a brighter future in New York. There, he encounters Rico “Ratso” Rizzo, a man equally adrift. Together, they navigate the city’s challenges, testing their dreams and resilience as they confront the harsh realities of urban life.

The musical features a book by Bryony Lavery, known for her Tony-nominated play Frozen, and a score by Francis “Eg” White, a three-time Ivor Novello Award winner whose songwriting credits include Adele, Sam Smith, and Florence + The Machine.

Leading the piece will be Max Bowden (EastEnders) as Rico “Ratso” Rizzo, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul Jacob French (Grease) as Joe Buck, and Tori Allen-Martin (I Wish You Well) as Cass.

They’ll be joined by Elena Breschi (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Delores, Joanne Henry (Bridgerton) as Grandma Sally, Nick Len (Wicked) as Swing, Hollie-Ann Lowe (Burlesque The Musical) as Swing, Dean Makowski-Clayton (Little Fiend) as Student, Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon) as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts (Grease) as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell (Rock of Ages) as Mr O’Daniel, and Matthew White (The Mousetrap) as Towny.

Listen to Bowden and French perform “Don’t Give Up On Me Now” below:

Direction and choreography are by Nick Winston, with musical arrangements, orchestrations, and supervision by Charlie Ingles. The creative team includes Andrew Exeter (set and lighting design), Sophia Pardon (costume design), Yvonne Gilbert (sound design), and Ellie Verkerk (musical direction). Additional team members include Libby Watts (associate direction and choreography), Lucy Fennell (intimacy direction), and Mary Howland (dialect coaching), and Sarah-Jane Pirce (casting).

It’ll also feature company stage management by Peter Barnett, deputy stage management by Samantha Kerrison, lighting programming by Ryan Dunnett, assistant stage management by Antonia Howlett, and technical assistant stage management by Callum Wallace. The technical swing is Izzy Moore, the head of lighting/technical swing is Harrison Smith, the head of wardrobe is Gemma McErlane, and the wardrobe assistant Emily Souch. Production management is by James Anderton, associate set and costume design is by Natalia Alvarez, props supervision is by Katie Balmforth, and costume supervision by Josh Bamling.

Midnight Cowboy will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, running from 4 April to 17 May 2025.