Midnight Cowboy musical to have world premiere in London

Bryony Lavery adapts the book for the musical from the hit novel and the subsequent film

The world premiere of Midnight Cowboy – A New Musical has been announced.

Adapted from James Leo Herlihy’s novel and the Oscar-winning 1969 film, Midnight Cowboy follows Joe Buck, a young man seeking escape from his past and a brighter future in New York. There, he encounters Rico “Ratso” Rizzo, a man equally adrift. Together, they navigate the challenges of the city, testing their dreams and resilience as they confront the harsh realities of urban life.

The musical features a book by Bryony Lavery, known for her Tony-nominated play Frozen, and a score by Francis “Eg” White, a three-time Ivor Novello Award winner whose songwriting credits include Adele, Sam Smith, and Florence + The Machine.

Direction and choreography are by Nick Winston, with musical arrangements, orchestrations, and supervision by Charlie Ingles. The creative team includes Andrew Exeter (set and lighting design), Sophia Pardon (costume design), Yvonne Gilbert (sound design), and Ellie Verkerk (musical direction). Additional team members include Libby Watts (associate direction and choreography), Lucy Fennell (intimacy direction), and Mary Howland (dialect coaching).

The show will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, running from 4 April to 17 May 2025.

Casting will be announced at a later date. A casting director was not disclosed by the production.