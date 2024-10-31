Scissorhandz musical, featuring songs from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Alanis Morissette, to have UK premiere

Exclusive: Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented will have its European premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The musical is a reinterpretation of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, presenting it as a pop-musical parody that explores themes of individuality and self-expression.

With a soundtrack featuring popular songs by artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Alanis Morissette, the production previously enjoyed a sold-out run in Hollywood.

It is produced by Bradley Bredeweg (who is also the writer and director), Kelley Parker and Brian Pendleton, along with co-producers Lance Bass and Michelle Visage.

Visage described the show as a “celebration of life and individuality,” adding: “We’re not just creating a show, we’re creating a movement. You know I’ll be throwing some fabulous parties during the run—I mean, what’s a Michelle Visage production without a little sparkle and sass? Get ready, because it’s going to be an unforgettable ride!”

Bredeweg explained his inspiration for the show, saying: “As a lonely quirky gay kid growing up in the 80s and 90s, this film meant the world to me because it spoke to anyone who felt like they didn’t quite fit in. That spirit of celebrating the weird and wonderful is at the core of Scissorhandz — a tribute musical and a parody all rolled into one.”

The show has choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, set design by James Pearse Connelly, costume design by Abby Clarke, lighting design by Adam King, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment.

It will run from 23 January to 29 March 2025.