Theatre News

Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented announces lead casting

A literally cutting-edge new musical!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

14 November 2024

emma williams
Emma Williams and Jordan Kai Burnett, photos supplied to news desks by the production

The upcoming production of Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented at Southwark Playhouse Elephant has revealed its lead cast ahead of the show’s debut on 23 January 2025.

Jordan Kai Burnett will star as Scissorhands, reprising the role she originated in Los Angeles. She will be joined by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Emma Williams as Peg. Scissorhandz will run for a ten-week engagement, closing on 29 March, with the official opening night set for 30 January.

Burnett and Williams will be joined by Dionne Gipson as the Inventor, Lauren Jones as Kim, Annabelle Terry as Esmeralda, Ryan O’Connor as Helen, and Richard Carson as Jim. The ensemble includes Candida Mosoma, Luke Cairns, and Grace Towning.

Described as a reinvention of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, Scissorhandz is a musical parody with a soundtrack that includes songs by artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Alanis Morissette. The show previously enjoyed a successful run in Hollywood, and the London production marks its European debut.

The creative team includes Bradley Bredeweg as writer and director, with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, and set design by James Pearse Connelly. Costume design is by Abby Clarke, lighting by Adam King, and sound by Yvonne Gilbert. Harry Blumenau handles casting, with production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment. Further casting announcements are expected.

Scissorhandz tickets are currently on sale.

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

kissmkate

Watch an exclusive Kiss Me, Kate clip ahead of musical’s cinema release

The filmed production is hitting the big screen later this month