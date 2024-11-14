Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented announces lead casting

The upcoming production of Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented at Southwark Playhouse Elephant has revealed its lead cast ahead of the show’s debut on 23 January 2025.

Jordan Kai Burnett will star as Scissorhands, reprising the role she originated in Los Angeles. She will be joined by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Emma Williams as Peg. Scissorhandz will run for a ten-week engagement, closing on 29 March, with the official opening night set for 30 January.

Burnett and Williams will be joined by Dionne Gipson as the Inventor, Lauren Jones as Kim, Annabelle Terry as Esmeralda, Ryan O’Connor as Helen, and Richard Carson as Jim. The ensemble includes Candida Mosoma, Luke Cairns, and Grace Towning.

Described as a reinvention of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, Scissorhandz is a musical parody with a soundtrack that includes songs by artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Alanis Morissette. The show previously enjoyed a successful run in Hollywood, and the London production marks its European debut.

The creative team includes Bradley Bredeweg as writer and director, with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, and set design by James Pearse Connelly. Costume design is by Abby Clarke, lighting by Adam King, and sound by Yvonne Gilbert. Harry Blumenau handles casting, with production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment. Further casting announcements are expected.

Scissorhandz tickets are currently on sale.