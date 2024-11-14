King’s Head Theatre announces special guests for pantomime

The show opens at the 250-seat venue in north London

King’s Head Theatre, in collaboration with Elphin Productions and Little Angel Theatre, has announced a line-up of guest stars who will appear in special adults-only performances of Cinderella, marking the venue’s first pantomime in its new 250-seat auditorium.

Each adult show will feature a unique guest star who will perform a solo number at the Prince’s ball and join in the finale.

The guest stars include Cassidy Janson on 5 December, Vinegar Strokes on 11 December, Danielle Steers on 12 December, John Owen-Jones on 19 December, Trevor Ashley on 30 December, and Christina Bianco on the closing night, 5 January—also the one-year anniversary of the theatre. As already revealed, Judi Dench will lend her voice as the Narrator, and Miriam Margolyes as the Wicked Stepmother.

The main cast features Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday as stepsister Peckham, Harry Curley as Dalston, Maddy Erzan-Essien as Cinderella, Joseph Lukehurst as Prince Charming, Verity Kirk as Dandini, Robert Rees as Buttons, and Lucia Vinyard as the Fairy Godmother.

Costume design includes contributions from Zandra Rhodes, who collaborated with Gregor Donnelly on Cinderella’s costume, and Andrew Logan, who designed the Fairy Godmother’s wand. Proceeds from the costume and wand auction following the production will support the King’s Head Theatre.

Cinderella is directed by Andrew Pollard, while set and costume design is by Gregor Donnelly, with lighting by Aaron J Dootson and puppetry by Little Angel Theatre. Hollie Cassar is musical director, alongside musical supervisor Ben Barrow. The creative team is completed by production manager Dan Weager and casting director Marc Frankum, with general management by New Frame Productions.

