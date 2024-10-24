King’s Head Theatre announces pantomime casting – including Judi Dench’s voice

The show opens next month at the King’s Head in north London

The King’s Head Theatre has announced the full casting for its first-ever family pantomime, Cinderella, set to run from 30 November 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) will take on the role of one of the Ugly Stepsisters, Peckham. Ella was a finalist in Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and has appeared in ITV’s The Real Full Monty and Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood. Joining Ella as the other Ugly Stepsister, Dalston, is 2023 Offies Best Newcomer nominee Harry Curley.

Maddy Erzan-Essien, known from ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, will play the title role of Cinderella. Joseph Lukehurst will portray Prince Charming, and Verity Kirk will take on the role of Dandini. Robert Rees will play Buttons, and Lucia Vinyard will appear as the Fairy Codmother.

Judi Dench will lend her vocal talents as the Narrator, with other famous friends and patrons of the theatre contributing recorded voiceovers throughout the show.

Cinderella will be written and directed by Andrew Pollard, known for his work on CBeebies’ Robin Hood. The production will feature set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, and puppetry by Oliver Hymans.

Ben Barrow will serve as the musical supervisor, with Hollie Cassar as the assistant musical supervisor. The creative team is completed by production manager Dan Weager and casting director Marc Frankum.

The production will be staged in the theatre’s new 250-seat auditorium.