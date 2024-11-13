Kim’s Convenience to tour in 2025, with Netflix star leading the show

The stage play version of Kim’s Convenience will tour the UK from March to June 2025.

The production of Ins Choi’s award-winning play, which went on to launch a successful TV series, has previously enjoyed successful runs at Park Theatre and Riverside Studios in London.

Actor James Yi, who appeared in the CBC and Netflix adaptation, will play Appa in the UK tour. He said today: “Kim’s Convenience has literally changed my life. This play continues to open new doors for me, like getting to go all the way to the UK to tour the show with an amazing cast and production team! I feel like I’m in a dream that I never want to wake up from.”

Kim’s Convenience originally premiered in 2011 at the Toronto Fringe Festival, where it won Best New Play. Since then, the play has gained recognition for its exploration of family dynamics, community, and cultural heritage. The rest of the cast and creative team for the new tour is to be announced.

The UK tour will open at Leeds Playhouse, before going on to visit Derby Theatre, Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames, Palace Theatre in Southend-on-Sea, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, and HOME Manchester.

It will continue to Key Theatre in Peterborough, Northern Stage in Newcastle upon Tyne, Glasgow Pavilion, Oxford Playhouse, Curve Theatre in Leicester, Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry, New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, Churchill Theatre in Bromley, York Theatre Royal, Darlington Hippodrome, and conclude at Birmingham Rep.

Producer Adam Blanshay noted, “We’re delighted that Kim’s Convenience continues to capture the hearts of its audiences, and that people around the United Kingdom will get to experience this universally resonant story.”