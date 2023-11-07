Kim’s Convenience announces UK premiere cast

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of Kim’s Convenience.

The original stage play, written by Ins Choi and revolving around a Korean family-run convenience store, was first staged at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 and went on to be adapted into a hit sitcom for Netflix. This new Park Theatre production marks the first time the piece has been seen by audiences outside North America.

Choi starred as Mr Kim’s son in the original production and now takes on the role of Mr Kim (Appa) in London. He will be joined on stage by Namju Go (as Umma), Jennifer Kim (as Janet), Brian Law (as Jung) and Miles Mitchell (as Rich/Mr Lee/Mike/Alex).

Choi commented: “My family arrived in Canada in 1975 in search of freedom, with just 200 dollars, three kids and a lot of hope. My father worked at my uncle’s convenience store by day and went to English-speaking language classes by night while my mother took care of me and my two older sisters. This story is my love letter to my parents and to all first-generation immigrants who have made the country they have settled in their home.

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to where it all began 12 years ago. It’s a wonderful journey and it feels great to have finally grown into this role. This play launched my career and continues to provide a great vehicle for Asian actors and shines an important light on representation.”

Kim’s Convenience is directed by Esther Jun, who is also an original cast member. She said: “I have been involved with Kim’s Convenience in some shape or form for nearly 20 years and to finally bring it to London, where I learned my craft as a director is extra meaningful. There is so much love and history in this story. The simple genius of this play is how it continues to resonate for different cultures and ages at different times in people’s lives. It’s a true generational play with so much heart, truth and laughter. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

The creative team also includes Mona Camille as set and costume designer, Jonathan Chan as lighting designer, Holly Khan as sound designer and composer, Pete Rickards for eStage as production manager, Reuben Bojang as company stage manager and Jinwen Chen as assistant stage manager. The UK premiere is co-produced by Adam Blanshay Productions.

Kim’s Convenience runs from 8 January to 10 February 2024, with a press night set for 12 January. Tickets are on sale below.