Park Theatre announces winter season including The Time Machine and Kim’s Convenience

The Park Theatre in Finsbury Park has announced its autumn/winter season.

Kicking off the Autumn season at Park90 is the London debut of Candy (22 Aug to 9 Sep) by Reboot Theatre Company, a one-man comedy drama that explores identity, toxic masculinity, and the complexities of love.

Continuing the trend of dark comedy, after this will be the UK premiere of The Nag’s Head (17 o 28 Oct), a play that delves into the lives of three estranged siblings who reunite after the death of their father. Set in rural England, the production features original music from folk band Good Habits and incorporates real paranormal accounts.

Passing (1 to 25 Nov), another production at Park90, sheds light on the biracial experience in modern-day society. The play follows Rachel as she strives to hold on to her Indian heritage after her grandfather falls ill.

Next up on the Park90 stage is Ikaria (28 Nov to 2 Dec), a new drama by Tightrope Theatre. This punchy and thoughtful love story delves into men’s mental health while following Simon, a university student trying to navigate his finals, and Mia, a first-year student reveling in her newfound freedom.

The Park Theatre has already announced several shows for its autumn season, including The Garden of Words (10 Aug to 9 Sep), a production based on the stereotype-defying Anime and novel, as well as Sorry We Didn’t Die at Sea (13 to 30 Sep), an absurdist and political piece, explores the roles of migration in an intriguing reversal. After this comes It’s Headed Straight Towards Us (13 Sep to 20 Oct) by Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, and The Interview (27 Oct to 25 Nov), examining the famous interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir.

Over Christmas, the venue will present The Time Machine – A Comedy (30 Nov to 30 Dec). Starring Dave Hearn from The Goes Wrong Show and directed by Michael Dylan, the play is a retelling of H G Wells’ iconic sci-fi novel.

Running alongside The Time Machine in Park90 is 21 Round for Christmas (6 to 23 Dec), a comical and chaotic one-woman show that explores memory, friendship, and regrets.

As the new year begins, Park200 will showcase the UK premiere of Kim’s Convenience (8 Jan to 10 Feb), a feel-good comedy that inspired the popular Netflix series. The drama tells the story of the Kim family and their Korean convenience store in Toronto, paying homage to the immigrants who have shaped Canada.

Finally, due to popular demand, Park90 will welcome back Leaves of Glass (16 Jan to 10 Feb) by Philip Ridley.