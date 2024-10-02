Keala Settle in new musical Fly More Than You Fall: take a look inside rehearsals

The Waitress and Greatest Showman star is heading back to the London stage

Rehearsal images have been released for the UK premiere of Fly More Than You Fall, led by stage and screen star Keala Settle.

The show will open at south London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant later this month, with a run from 18 October to 23 November.

Full casting for the show was confirmed last month, with Settle set to be joined by Robyn Rose-Li, whose credits include The Baker’s Wife at Menier Chocolate Factory.

Other cast members include Cavin Cornwall, Sara Bartos, Maddison Bulleyment, Edward Chitticks, Bessy Ewa, Max Gill, Harry Mallaghan, JoJo Meredith, Zasha Rabie, and Kieran Usher.

Rose-Li takes on the role of Malia in the piece, whose life is upended when her mother (played by Settle) is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, known for his work on TV’s The Good Fight and Smash, with music and lyrics by Nat Zegree. Christian Durham directs the production, with Georgie Rankcom serving as associate director and Heather Douglas as movement director. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Daniel Edmonds, while set and costume design is by Stewart J Charlesworth and lighting design by Jack Weir.

Fly More Than You Fall is lead produced by Tony and Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine, with general management by James Steel Productions and casting by Pearson Casting.